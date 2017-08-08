Nigeria: South West PDP to Sanction Kashamu Over Anti-Party Activities

Ibadan — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West zone, yesterday, said it has set-up a disciplinary committee to sanction Senator Buruji Kashamu representing Ogun East, Senator over alleged anti-party activities.

The party in the communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Ibadan and read by the zonal chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said the anti-party activities of some of the PDP members led to loss of elections in Ondo, Ogun and Edo states.

He urged the Ogun State chapter of the party which is the primary constituency of Kashamu to do away with anything that has to do with Senator Kashamu and stop dealing with him henceforth.

"The zonal leadership also hereby condemned and regret the action and ignoble role of some of its membership that led to the unfortunate experience and trauma that held the entire party down for over a year now and pray that may such never recur again in our great party.

"The entire Southwest leadership and stakeholders condemn the destabilising and anti-party activities of Senator Buruji Kashamu and demand disciplinary actions against him for his roles in the loss of the party in Ogun, Ondo and Edo states.

"The zonal leadership and stakeholders hereby dissociate the zone from the activities of Senator Buruji Kashamu and resolve further to henceforth desist from dealing with him in any capacity in the zone, and the leadership of the party in Ogun state are hereby directed to stop all dealings and meetings involvement with Senator Buruji Kashamu and his agents until further notice.

"The zonal leadership and stakeholders also hereby reject any association whatsoever with Senator Buruji Kashamu henceforth

"It is hereby resolved that a special committee be set up at the zonal and national level to reach out and appeal to all those who had left the party as a result of the disruptive and destructive activities and act of sabotage visited upon the party," part of the communique read.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose while speaking earlier, said the Supreme Court did justice to Nigeria and not PDP.

Fayose said that the party which is now in opposition was optimistic to retain the power in 2019.

"Today we are in opposition, tomorrow we will be in power. This party must be protected. We need a President that is hale and hearty. Looking inwards it is time to reposition PDP, it is time to take decisions, if you have problem and you did not nip it in the bud the problem will continue."