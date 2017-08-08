Nigeria: Nokia Returns to Nigeria With 3 Android Devices

With the exit of Microsoft from Nokia and the acquisition of the brand by HMD Global, the globally acknowledged mobile phone brand has made a return to Nigeria with its first Nokia smartphone range - comprising of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 -all three available for purchase from selected operator and retail stores.

For Nigerian phone users who have relished their old strong reliable and strong Nokia, the new devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features with a pure Android experience, giving you the ability to use your phone, your way. For those who don't know, it was in Nigeria that Nokia sold its one billionth handset a little over a decade ago after shipping millions of phones worldwide over a period of decades.

Justin Maier, vice president Sub-Sahara Africa, HMD Global said "I believe that HMD Global will be able to offer something for everyone. From the new Nokia 3310 feature phone to our premium Nokia 6 smartphone, we are bringing phones to Nigeria that will entice and delight, while offering simplicity, reliability, quality and importantly, the human touch. I am looking forward to this new chapter in Africa for Nokia Phones."

Joseph Umunakwe, general manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global said "Phones have become an extension of ourselves and are integral to so many aspects of our lives," added continued, "From capturing memories and keeping us entertained, to keeping in touch and remembering important dates and anniversaries, our smartphones are often at the heart of everything we do."

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5" full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminum and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

With outstanding colour reproduction, the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 have a fully laminated display stack delivering excellent sunlight readability without compromising the slim form. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor. Nokia 6 comes in three distinct colours - Matte Black, Silver and Tempered Blue.

The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminum to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the laminated 5.2" IPS HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. Featuring a ground-breaking innovation in antenna design it brings robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship.

With additional features including an 8MP, 84-degree wide-angle front facing camera - to squeeze even more scene into your selfie - and excellent sunlight and low light screen visibility, there are plenty of reasons to keep the Nokia 5 out of your pocket and in your hand where it belongs. It is available in four distinct colours: MatteBlack, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper.

With all Nokia smartphones HMD said users will always have the latest pure Android experience for their device. With monthly security updates the Nokia smartphone is safe, up-to-date as well as clutter-free - putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the latest Android come the latest features including the latest capabilities of Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is in a pocket or bag.