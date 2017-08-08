Somalia: Mayor Thabit Pledges to Transform Mogadishu Into the Next Kigali

Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Mohamed has pledged to transform the capital into the model of Kigali, Rwanda through his newly launched city clean up exercise. The clean up exercise was launched five weeks ago.

The Mayor has proved to be a hands on leader actively participating in cleaning up the city.

Mogadishu has had its fair share of management challenges in the past but Thabit says he intends to change this. Thabit is seeking public participation as he endeavours to transform Mogadishu into its past glory as one of the cleanest cities in Africa.

"We urge residents not to dump waste here or anywhere in the city" Thabit said as he led a clean up exercise in Jazeera beach.

The Mayor has pledged to give incentives to areas and local leaders who will prove to be the cleanest.

Last week the clean up exercise included Villa Somalia and Prime Minister's Office.

Kigali, Rwanda's capital is often lauded as the cleanest city in Africa following the 2008 ban on plastic bags and a compulsory clean up exercise for all citizens every last Saturday of the month known as "Omuganda".