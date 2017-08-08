Kenya: 167 Inmates Vote in Kenya Elections

At least 167 inmates in four prisons cast their ballots in the elections Tuesday.

At Nanyuki GK Prison, a total of 72 inmates participated in the General Election but will only be voting for presidential candidates.

Among them is Mr Julius Mwangi, who was released a week ago after serving a one year jail term but came back to cast his vote.

"I served a year in prison and was registered here. I have to come and express my democratic right by electing my presidential candidate," said Mr Mwangi after casting his vote.

WOMEN

Presiding officer at the polling centre David Ndung'u said the station was open by 6am but owing to the morning procedures at the correctional facility, they had to wait until 7.30 for the prisoners to be allowed to vote.

Among those registered at the poling centre are five women and 67 men.

There are four polling centres to cater for prisoners in Laikipia County.

At Wundanyi GK Prison, 48 inmates were expected to cast their vote.

Officer in-charge of the prison Charles Ogur said 48 inmates had registered to vote at the facility.

EX-CONVICT

He said some ex-convicts, who had registered to vote at the facility before they were released will be allowed to vote.

The prison has 300 inmates but most of them had no national identity cards at the time voter registration was being done.

The identity cards of those who voted were taken away after the exercise.

At the Nyahururu Thompson Falls GK prison, 30 inmate cast their vote.

At the institution, 13 women and 54 men had been registered as voters at the polling station but only four women and 26 men are participating in the exercise.

In Isiolo Prison, 17 inmates who registered as voters are expected to participate in the exercise.

Additional reports by Vivian Jebet and Steve Njuguna.