Socialite Huddah Monroe says she regrets enlarging her breasts, claiming that she was pushed into doing it by her ex-boyfriend.

The former big brother Kenyan representative, who now describes herself as ‘Bad Girl Gone Good’, says she spent more than Sh1 million ($10,545) on the breast augmentations.

However, according to the high flying petite 26-year-old, going under the knife was out of love for a man she once “truly loved”.

They have since broken up.

Speaking recently on Talk Central , Huddah said: “In our family, we don’t have big breasts; they are all flat or rather small, but again I’m very confident with myself. However, I was dating somebody, the person who made me change so much and he was like ‘this is what I like’ (big breast). And for me I felt like if I get my king I will do anything to please him. I had never thought about changing anything on my body but this guy was like I love big breasts and because I loved this person, I decided to do it. We later broke up after eight months when now he wanted me to do a butt job, because I realized this guy was emotionally destroying me. Never do something to please a man.”

It is one decision among others , she regrets and has vowed never to repeat it especially this time she is trying hard to transition from a socialite to a respectable entrepreneur.

“I made this decision to transform two years ago that’s why you will never see me posting again pictures of my ass like before. That was me then a girl now I’m transforming into a lady. And this is why I really get pissed off when people keep referring me as a socialite because it’s like they really don’t see how hard I’m trying to transform,” she added.