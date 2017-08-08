8 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Quit Notice - Hausa, Igbo Leaders' Peace Talks Postponed

By Samuel Ogundipe

A peace committee of Hausa and Igbo leaders on Monday suspended sitting for another 10 days to allow for more consultations.

The bi-partisan committee was set up on August 4 to proffer solution to growing tribal tentions sparked by a quit notice to Igbo people in the North has postponed.

It was scheduled to hold talks in Abuja on Monday as part of its self-imposed terms of reference.

"The meeting adjourned to reconvene in the next 10 days, where a final resolution on the contentious issues will be achieved," a joint statement signed by representatives of Hausa and Igbo peacemakers said.

Igbo leaders were represented by Chi Nwogu; while Dauda Shamakiri of Coalition of Northern Groups represented the Hausa.

The 10-man panel is evenly split between the two tribes. Members are expected to debate all issues generated by a recent warning issued by a coalition of youth-based groups in the North that Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the region must vacate by October 1.

The panel said its activities would resume in 10 days and that all resolutions shall be forwarded to relevant channels for implementation.

The June 6 provocative and divisive demand has been strongly condemned by leaders across the country, and Governor Nasir El-Rufai demanded prompt arrest of leaders of the Northern groups behind the call.

But Yerima Shettima and other elements in the fringe organisations remained defiant, with some of them stating as recent as last week that their demand had not been withdrawn.

They accused separatists elements in South-East, especially Nnamdi Kanu, of provoking them into making the demand.

