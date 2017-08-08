Sudan: President of Republic Arrives Kingdom of Morocco

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir, started, Friday, a special visit to the Kingdom of Morocco during which he will spend a few days of vacation.

The President of the Republic has arrived in Tangier on Thursday evening accompanied by the Presidency Minister of State and the Director of the President of the Republic Office, Hatim Hassan Bakhiet.

Al-Bashir was seen off at Khartoum International Airport, Thursday, by the First vice President of the Republic, and the National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and a number of ministers and the state's officials.