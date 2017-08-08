Uganda: How Sudhir Will Battle BOU Charge-By-Charge

Photo: The Monitor

In its case versus Sudhir Ruparelia, Bank of Uganda levels several charges against the businessman.

Overall, Sudhir is accused of superintending the theft of about Shs 400bn from Crane bank before it collapsed last year. But last week, Sudhir filed a robust response to each and every charge at the Commercial court.

In its case, BOU claims that when Sudhir Ruparelia was still Crane bank owner, the bank paid US$10.2 million for the core banking system software and other attendant software services between 2003 and 2015.

Apparently at least $9.2m out of $10.2m was paid in 2013 to Technology Associates Group Limited, a Dubai-registered company related to Technology Associates Limited in Uganda. The Dubai company and its Ugandan affiliate, according to BOU, are run by Nair Girisch, a business associate of Sudhir.

The embattled tycoon, says the central bank, was until 2014 a director and shareholder in Technology Associates.

The bank allegedly paid other companies for upgrades and software that were not installed. In response, Sudhir said BOU in its onsite examination report of May 2013 asked Crane bank to upgrade its core banking software to fully support its operation before December 31, 2013.

Consequently, the Crane bank board in its meeting of September 4, 2013 resolved that management engages listed software vendors to get: Temenos, Infosys, Tata and Polaris.

Technology Associates then made a proposal to Crane bank on October 21, 2013, and the role of the company, according to Sudhir, was to provide the software and manage the migration from a distributive system to a core banking system.

On October 28, 2013, Sudhir said, Crane bank's then managing director A.R Kalan wrote to the board and sought its approval to purchase T24 software from Technology Associates for the sum of $5,940,172 for Uganda and $1,300,000 for Rwanda.

Sudhir said he was not and has never been a shareholder or director of Technology Associates or any of its companies or subsidiaries as alleged.

To prove that he is not a shareholder in Technology Associates, the businessman said he will rely on documents from various company registries.

Furthermore, BOU alleges that $80m was siphoned from Crane bank on October 26, 2013 and over $9.2m "extracted" from the institution on different dates in the same year, purportedly for the supply of core banking systems and software licenses.

BOU claims that on October 26, 2013, some liabilities to the tune of $80m (Sh204b), caused by the siphoning of monies from the bank, which had been kept off-book, were brought back into the books of the ﬁnancial institution to create an impression that the books balanced.

However, Sudhir said that during trial he will seek disclosure of the accounts from which the alleged $80m was extracted and the accounts to which the money went but insists that at no time did he receive or know of the sum of money spoken of.

Sudhir said though he has repeatedly asked for the PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic report, which formed the basis of the BOU suit, the central bank declined to disclose it.

AUDITORS

Sudhir also said at all time, as a shareholder and board member of Crane bank, he relied on reports of audit firms that had been prequalified and approved by BOU.

At the earliest opportunity, he said, he will seek a third party notice against BOU auditors, PWC, KPMG and Deloitte purposely to indemnify him for any misstatements in the audited financial reports.

"The first defendant as a non-executive board member, only saw accounts after they had been approved by the auditor together with a letter to the management by the auditors, known as a management letter," Sudhir said, adding that he only signed off the accounts after the board, the external auditors and BOU in a tripartite meeting had approved them.

According to court documents, in the 2009 audit report, PWC for instance, stated: "Our responsibility is to express an independent opinion on the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with international standards on auditing.

"Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform our audit to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatement. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

In our opinion the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the company's affairs as at December 31, 2009."

Sudhir added that in its 2013 report, KPMG said it performed "the audit to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatements."

"In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of Crane Bank Limited as at December 31, 2013, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended in accordance with international financial reporting standards," KPMG stated.

LAND QUERIES

BOU alleges that Sudhir fraudulently transferred freehold titles of 48 plots of land (where the bank has its branches), purchased and developed using the bank's finances into the names of Meera Investments from Crane bank.

The plots, according to the court documents, were then reportedly leased to the owner (Crane bank). Each plot was reportedly leased to the bank at Shs 100m as premium for 49 years and $6,000 in ground rent per year payable to Meera Investments.

Before delving into the merits of the allegations, Sudhir dismisses the allegations as presumptuous, speculative and founded on fanciful reasoning. He said they do not reflect the market realities of obtaining leasehold titles in Uganda.

He added that BOU shall be put to strict proof regarding the said allegations. According to Sudhir, BOU's allegation that Crane bank obtained over 14 freehold titles is false since the bank is a "non- citizen," thus couldn't hold the land as a freehold owner as stipulated by the Land Act.

Consequently, Sudhir said that of the 48 bank branches, six were acquired by Meera Investments and leased to Crane bank, adding that the bank [Crane] acquired the rest of the titles.

As part of Crane bank's expansion plan, he said, the bank acquired a number of leases with different tenure, some of which were to last just seven years. Apparently, Crane bank took a commercial view that it was better in the long run to obtain freehold titles in lieu of the said leases.

Subsequently, he said, after Crane bank obtained over 14 freehold titles, it was considered that pursuant to the Land Act, the bank could not hold the land as a freehold owner since it was a non-citizen within the meaning of the Land Act.

SHAREHOLDING

While BOU claims that contrary to the law, Sudhir is the sole owner of Crane bank, in his defence the businessman lists six other people and one company with whom he co-owned the bank.

Besides, Sudhir who had 28.8 percent share, others were: White Sapphire Limited with 47.33 percent, Jyotsna Ruparelia, 13.39 percent, Jitendra Sanghani, 4.00 percent, Meera Ruparelia, 2.00 percent, Sheena Ruparelia, 2.00 percent, Rajiv Ruparelia 2.00 percent and Tom Mugenga 0.1 percent.

Sudhir will further argue during trial that on August 6, 2013, Crane bank sought and obtained specific advice from MMAKS Advocates, who are now BOU lawyers, regarding the structure and shareholding of the bank.

According to him, MMAKS Advocates conducted a due diligence of the bank and confirmed the shareholding above and thus he said since BOU has never opposed or disputed the opinion of MMAKS Advocates, it's therefore estopped [barred] from departing from the said opinion.

"The plaintiff is estopped from denying that the persons to whom it has issued share certificates are its shareholders, and BOU is estopped from challenging the shareholding," he said.

INFINITY INVESTMENTS

According to BOU, over $3.5m and more than Sh8.2bn was taken out of Crane bank on December 27, 2014, disguised as credit facilities to Infinity Investments Limited and eventually written off as bad debts under Sudhir's instructions.

Infinity Investments Limited is reportedly owned by Sudhir. But Sudhir denies owning Infinity Investments. He said the company is run by Mahmoud Bharwani who he describes as a reputable businessman in Kampala and the loan facilities were advanced to the company on the strength of, among others, a personal guarantee of Bharwani himself.

Sudhir contends that there were efforts to recover whatever was outstanding on the loan facilities and consequently Crane bank still instructed MMAKS Advocates to conduct recovery, sell off the security and sue Bharwani.

"The write-off was in accordance with the Credit Classification and Provisioning Rules and did not absolve Infinity Investments Limited from its obligations for which it remains liable," Sudhir said, adding, that all decisions in respect of Infinity Investments Limited were not made personally by him, but were decisions made by the Crane bank board at the recommendations of management.

He further said MMAKS Advocates handled the securitization, documentation and registration of the credit and security documents of Infinity Investments Limited facility and raised one of the issues to the board that are now raised in the plaint.