South Africa: Ntubeni to Raise WP Half-Century in Kimberley

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni will earn his 50th cap for Western Province when he comes off the replacements bench against the Griquas in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Having recently returned from long-term injury Ntubeni continues his role as an impact player in the Currie Cup encounter which kicks off at 13h00 on Women's Day.

There are seven changes to the starting line-up which did duty in the 34-19 victory against the Pumas at Newlands, as coach John Dobson shuffles his resources to manage the workload of his players.

The only changes to the forward pack come in the form of an all-new front row, with hooker Ramone Samuels in between props JC Janse van Rensburg and Wilco Louw, with Ntubeni and Michael Kumbirai providing cover on the replacements bench.

There is a new halfback pairing as scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage returns to partner Kurt Coleman, with Jano Vermaak and Damian Willemse among the replacements.

The other changes to the backline see Michal Hazner take his place at inside centre and Bjorn Basson come onto the wing, with Huw Jones making his return from a hamstring injury off the replacements bench.

Dobson said that his team are determined to raise their game on what is always a testing trip to Kimberley.

"We know that we are in for a serious test up in Kimberley, but the players have embraced the challenge and are excited to show what we are capable of.

"We have some talented players, so the challenge for us will be to perform as a unit," he said.

Teams

Griquas

TBA

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Michal Hazner, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Steph de Wit, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Jurie van Vuuren, 19 Jaco Coetzee, 20 Jano Vermaak, 21 Huw Jones, 22 Damian Willemse.

Source: Sport24