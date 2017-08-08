Cameroon: Youths Mobilised for Peace Promotion

Over a hundred youths from the ten regions are mobilised in Yaounde for a one week peace promotion camp.

For the promotion of peace in Cameroon, a total of 100 youths from the 10 regions of the country, are being mobilised at the St Therese Seminary of Mvolye in Yaounde. They are to undergo a one week camp filled with activities aimed at promoting peace in the country, especially in the Northern and the North West and South West regions. The camp began on Sunday July 30, 2017 with the arrival of the five boys and five girls from each region. Monday July 31, 2017, was the opening ceremony of the National Youth Camp for peace, during which, the Executive President of the Circle of Reflection and Action for Development (CERAD) Denis Emilien Atangana, made it known that the people are massively involved in different activities aimed at promoting peace. He equally said that they had as objective to mobilize, sensitize, train and involve the youths in the construction of durable peace in Cameroon. The criteria under which a youth could take part in this peace camp were disclosed during the ceremony. The youth had to be between the age range of 18 and 26 and be a Cameroonian from one of the ten regions. On the programme, they have presentations of peace related issues, which will be for four days in relation to the rejection of excessive intake of drugs and alcohol by youths, visits to touristic sites, sketches and traditional dances. To conclude the peace camp, there will be an Artistic concert at the Multipurpose Sport Complex on Saturday August 5, 2017. The concert will give the participants the opportunity to display their know-how on stage.