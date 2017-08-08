The Angolan mining and geology sector is as from now more competitive than other African countries with the inauguration… Read more »

The Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) won by default the Ajuda Social da Lunda Sul team, which failed to appear due to financial hardships.

The host team scored the first goal of the match in the 40 minute by Danaxi, while the goals of the visitors were scored by Rambe (penalty) and Gui in 80 minute.

Luanda — 1º de Agosto (reigning champion) qualified on Sunday for the 1/8 finals of the Angola Football Cup, after defeating at Ondjiva stadium the second division team of Kafalango do Cunene by 2-1 on Sunday.

