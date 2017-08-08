Luanda — 1º de Agosto (reigning champion) qualified on Sunday for the 1/8 finals of the Angola Football Cup, after defeating at Ondjiva stadium the second division team of Kafalango do Cunene by 2-1 on Sunday.
The host team scored the first goal of the match in the 40 minute by Danaxi, while the goals of the visitors were scored by Rambe (penalty) and Gui in 80 minute.
General results:
Jacksson Garcia de Benguela vs Recreativo da Caála Huambo 0-1
Sporting de Cabinda vs Kabuscorp do Palanca 2-3
ASK Dragão do Uige vs JGM do Huambo 2-2 (4-5) penalty shootout
Adecofil do Cuando Cubango vs 1º de Maio de Benguela 1-4
Sporting do Bié vs Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige 2-2 (3-4), penalty shootout.
Kafalango - 1º de Agosto 1-2
The Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) won by default the Ajuda Social da Lunda Sul team, which failed to appear due to financial hardships.