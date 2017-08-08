Angola: Bishop Highlights Expansion of Viana Diocese

Luanda — The number of parishes of the diocese of Viana, near Luanda, has risen in the last ten years from seven to 20 and from zero to 23 priests.

This was said Sunday in Muxima, Luanda's municipality of Quiçama, by bishop Joaquim Ferreira Lopes, during the closing of the 2017 Pilgrimage to the Sanctuary.

"In celebrating this date, we do not want to celebrate material goods, abilities or qualities, but God's mercy," he said.

The 2017 Muxima Pilgrimage that went from 5-6 August this year gathered about 100,000 Catholic faithful.