7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan - 20 Players Summoned to National Team

Luanda — Midfielder Beibe (Interclube) is the main surprise among the 20 players summoned to join Angola's football team for the first leg match against Madagascar qualifying for the final of the Total African Nations Championship of 2018 in Kenya.

According to a source from Angop, the Angolan head coach, Beto Bianchi, called up on Sunday in Luanda two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and seven strikers.

Check the list of the players joining the team:

(goalkeepers) - Gerson and Neblu

(Defenders) - Dani Massunguna, Natael, Mira, Wilson and Tó

(Mildifilders ) - Beibe, Dudu Leite, Herenilson, Manguxi and Paty

(forwards) - Nandinho, Bugos, Silva, Yano, Job, Nelson da Luz and Vá

The team is gathering Monday at Luanda's 22 de Junho stadium, which will be followed by a press conference given by the team's head coach.

CHAN is a football tournament which was first announced on 11 September 2007. It is administered by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and is played among the best national teams of Africa, exclusively featuring players who are active in the national championships and qualified to play in the ongoing season. Expatriate players, regardless of where they play, even in Africa, are not qualified to take part in the African Championship of Nations.

