7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan - National Teams Geared to Madagascar

Luanda — The national football team is holding its first training session on Monday at Luanda's "22 de Junho" stadium, with a view to coming Sunday's game with Madagascar in Antananarivo, for the first leg of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The match is part of the last qualifiers for the final of the 5th edition of the CHAN to be held in 2018 in Kenya.

The national team coach is working with 20 players, namely Gerson and Neblu (goalkeeper), Dani Massunguna, Natael, Mira, Wilson and Tó (defenders), Beibe, Dudu Leite, Herenilson, Manguxi and Paty, Nandinho, Bugos, Silva, Yano, Job, Nelson da Luz and Vá (strikers).

