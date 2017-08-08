7 August 2017

Angola: Petro De Luanda Beat Recreativo Do Libolo

Luanda — Petro de Luanda defeated Recreativo do Libolo by 1-0 on Sunday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, for the conclusion of the postponed games of the17th round of the national first division national football championship (Girabola2017).

The solo goal of the match was scored by Tiago Azulão in the 55 minute.

With this win, Petro de Luanda reach 44 points in the second place of the championship led by 1º de Agosto with 47, while Libolo come third with 34 points.

General results:

Sagrada Esperança vs Progresso da Lunda Sul 0-0

Santa Rita de Cássia vs Interclube 1-1

Desportivo da Huila vs Kabuscorp do Palanca 1-0

FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico vs ASA 0-1

1º de Maio de Benguela vs Progresso do Sambizanga 2-0

Académica do Lobito vs JGM do Huambo 1-1

1º de Agosto vs Recreativo da Caála do Huambo 0-0

Petro de Luanda vs Recreativo do Libolo 1-0.

