Angola: Cuanza Norte - University Students Urged to Promote Culture of Merit

Lucala — The secretary of State for Higher Education spoke of the need for university students to tirelessly continue promoting the culture of merit in order to reach excellence in their training and contribute to the country's development.

Maria Augusta Martins was speaking Saturday in Lucala municipality, northern Cuanza Norte province, during the closing ceremony of the university students' camping that took place in that locality about 37 kilometres of the province's capital city, Ndalatando.

She on the occasion urged the students' leaders to promote meritocracy, excellence and quality.

According to her, this will make them become an example to the country whose development depends much on the contribution of intellectuals.

"The country needs trained manpower committed to the exemplary accomplishment of their duties , imbued with patriotic spirit," she said.

In his turn, Cuanza Norte province governor, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos, urged the students' leaders to cooperate with the government in the task of enlightening the students, teachers and citizens in general to participate in the general election of 23 August this year.

250 students' leaders from several provinces of the country participated in a three-day university camping at ADPP Teachers' Training School in Lucala municipality.