7 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Johannes Finishes in Top 20 in Women's Marathon

Namibian marathon runner, Helalia Johannes finished 19th overall in the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday.

Johannes completed the marathon in a time of 2:32:01 to finish four minutes and 50 seconds behind the winner, Rose Chelimo of Bahrain (2:27:11).

Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat of Kenya and Amy Gragg of the United States of America came second and third, respectively.

Johannes' personal best time over 42 kilometres is 2:26:09 that she set at the Olndon Olympic Games in August 2012.

Namibia's other two participants in the race, Beata Naigambo and Lavinia Haitope finished 30th (2:37:24) and 50th (2:44:02), respectively, with Naigambo running a season's best time.

A total of 78 athletes managed to finish the race out of 92 who started.

Earlier on Sunday, Namibians Reonard Namupala and Paulus Iiyambo finished 35th and 37th in the men's marathon.

Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui of Kenya won the race in 2:08:27, followed by Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania. - Nampa

