7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - UNITA Seeking to Increase MPs in Bié

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The main opposition UNITA has pledged to increase the number of MPs in the central Bie provincial constituency.

The party's regional coordinator for Bie and Cuando Cubango provinces has said.

Manuel Savihemba was speaking to Angop Friday on party electoral activity.

The politician said that his political organisation is working on awareness campaign among the voters in order to reverse the situation that happened in 2012, in which the party obtained two seats in the region.

"Our party is ready to succeed in the forthcoming general elections and win more MPs for the region," Savihemba said.

In the country's general elections held in 1992 UNITA gained five seats, in 2008 it dropped to one, while in 2012 managed two seats.

Angola

Mining Sector More Competitive With Laúca Dam

The Angolan mining and geology sector is as from now more competitive than other African countries with the inauguration… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.