Cuito — The main opposition UNITA has pledged to increase the number of MPs in the central Bie provincial constituency.

The party's regional coordinator for Bie and Cuando Cubango provinces has said.

Manuel Savihemba was speaking to Angop Friday on party electoral activity.

The politician said that his political organisation is working on awareness campaign among the voters in order to reverse the situation that happened in 2012, in which the party obtained two seats in the region.

"Our party is ready to succeed in the forthcoming general elections and win more MPs for the region," Savihemba said.

In the country's general elections held in 1992 UNITA gained five seats, in 2008 it dropped to one, while in 2012 managed two seats.