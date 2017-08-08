7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - CASA-CE Pledges Economic Measures for Cabinda

Cabinda — The CASA-CE will, in case of victory in the 23rd August polls, solve the problematic of the ten percent of the revenues from the oil production for the province of Cabinda.

This promise was made by the coordinator of the party's monitoring group in that province, Xavier Jaime, during a mass rally held in the neighborhood of Povo Grande, near the city of Cabinda, as part of the electoral campaign, with 15 days left for Angolans to go to the polls.

The politician said that in addition to this objective, CASA-CE also intends to build a deep-water port and other achievements that contribute to the well-being of the population of that northernmost province of the country.

