7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - UNITA Leader Works in Saurimo Markets

Saurimo — The opposition UNITA presidential candidate Isaias Samakuva Monday in eastern Lunda Sul province conveyed his political strategy guidelines to ensure the victory in the general elections of 23 August.

The politician, who arrived in Lunda Sul on Sunday to stage his party's election campaign, toured the "Candembe" and "14" Markets in the province's capital, Saurimo city.

In his direct contact with the vendors, the president of the main opposition party spoke of his strategy to promote entrepreneurship.

Samakuva learnt of the main plights the vendors face and encouraged them to consult their names on the electoral rolls posted at polling stations.

He also visited the Maternal and Child Center of Txizainga's Provincial Hospital.

The politician, who is expected to end his visit on Tuesday, also held a courtesy meeting with the local Archbishop, José Manuel Imbamba.

Some 170, 888 voters are expected to vote for 2017 elections in Lunda Sul.

