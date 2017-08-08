Angola: MINFAMU Hands Over Professional Kits to CICA

Luanda — Four hundred seventy professional kits were delivered Monday to religious youths belonging to the Christian Churches Council of Angola (CICA).

The kits were delivered by Ministry of Family and Women Promotion (MINFAMU).

They comprises sewing and tailoring tools, mechanics, electricity, blacksmithing, carpentry equipments, wheelchairs and sets of sheets.

The event marks the anniversary of Consultation Forum on Rural Women

held in 2015 aimed at promoting family initiatives that generate income and support family entrepreneurship.

Addressing the ceremony, the incumbent minister, Filomena Delgado, told the press that the move aims to meet one of the concerns presented by CICA.

According to her, this was in the framework of the existing partnership between the government and the religious denominations accredited to the country.

She added that similar moves are taking place in Luanda and in the other country's provinces in order to respond to the concern of the rural women and traditional midwives.

The secretary general of CICA, Deolinda Dorcas Tecas, who acknowledged the move, said that it was "a unique and noble gesture, because her organisation has also carried out actions to fight against poverty, domestic violence and entrepreneurship, especially directed to women.

CICA was created in 1988 and gathers 20 churches.