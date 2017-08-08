Angola: Mining Sector More Competitive With Laúca Dam

Cacuso — The Angolan mining and geology sector is as from now more competitive than other African countries with the inauguration of the Laúca Dam in northern Malanje province.

This was said Sunday in Cacuso, Malanje, by the minister of Geology and Mining, Francisco Queiroz.

According to the minister, the construction of the Laúca Dam has an extraordinary value as the power it will generated will favor the emergence of great projects in the mining sector.

The increase in the production of electricity through the creation of new projects is crucial to the rise in new business since the transformation of mining products requires a lot of power.

"We have been observing the diversification of the mining sector, but this suffers a bit with the costly conditions of generation of energy, as it mostly used thermal energy which slightly increased the costs of production," the minister stated.