Government has congratulated athletes Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai on their medal wins at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in London.

On Monday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo congratulated long jumper Luvo Manyonga, who won a gold medal and Ruswahl Samaai, who won a bronze medal in the men's long jump on Saturday.

"Government congratulates Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai for their astonishing performance at the IAAF World Championships. We are proud of all our participants and encourage Team South Africa to fly the country's flag high and bring more medals home," said Minister Dlodlo.

Manyonga shot to fame last year when he won silver at the Rio Olympics. Despite the struggle with a few injuries this year, Manyonga' s passion and dedication to the sport saw him thrive at this year's championships in London.

In addition, government urged South Africans to use the power of social media to motivate and support Team South African as they participate at the IAAF World Championships that got underway on Friday.

The 16th edition of the 2017IAAF World Championships taking place in London, United Kingdom will conclude on 13 August 2017.