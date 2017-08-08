Malawi: Aford Wants Malawians in Diaspora to Vote in 2019

Rebranded Alliance for Democracy (Aford) wants Malawians in diaspora to vote in the 2019 general election.

Some members of Aford living in South Africa told party leader Enoch Chihana that they would want to participate in the elections and vote for the party of their choice.

There was no immediate comment from government on the issue but professor of law at Chancellor College Edge Kanyongolo said that cannot be a problem.

"It is a matter of just adding one or two laws in the existing electoral laws, indicating where the voting should take place," he said.

He said some countries use their missions abroad as voting places, saying in the absence of foreign missions, host countries can provide places where Malawians can cast their vote.

Kanyongolo said in most cases, governments are very skeptical of planting polling booths abroad in fear of vote rigging.

"But vote rigging takes place in the country. Let Malawians in diaspora enjoy their right to vote," he said.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is making some changes to the electoral system which include 50+1 voting system and only those with a first degree will be eligible to contest for the presidency.

However, the issue of Malawians in diaspora is not in the cards.