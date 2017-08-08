Kenya: John Kerry, IGAD Happy With IEBC Preparations

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry says he is happy with the level of Kenya's electoral body IEBC, preparedness ahead of tomorrow's General Election.

Mr Kerry, who is leading the Carter Centre Observer Delegation, on Monday said it was now up to Kenyans to vote for leaders of their choice.

He said his delegation hopeful for a peaceful atmosphere during the entire election period.

Mr Kerry said it was a privilege to lead such a delegation and hopes that the exercise would be free, fair and transparent.

He said he was also impressed by the Judiciary and how it handled cases that arose from party primaries.

"We hope that it inspires confidence among Kenyans," he said when he met Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

Dr Aminata Toure from Senegal said they have been following the process and hope it would be peaceful.

Igad

Earlier on, CJ Maraga met with the European Members of Parliament Election Observer Team, who also expressed confidence in the judiciary.

Separately, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) has also said it is satisfied with IEBC's preparations.

The head of the observation mission Tewolde Gebremeskel on Monday said IEBC should ensure that the exercise is in conformity with the laws of Kenya.

"We have a team of 18 observers who will participate in the exercise mostly in Nairobi and it is our desire that the exercise goes on well," said Mr Gebremeskel.

He said since the arrival of the delegation in the country on August 3, they have met with IEBC officials as well as government officials who have assured them of a free and fair election.

"The election observers will closely observe the poll opening, polling, poll closing, counting and tallying stages of election process to take place on the election day," said Mr Gebremeskel.

He went on: "It is the wish of Igad that the election is conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner and in full conformity with the laws and regulations of Kenya as well as universally accepted principles of conduct of elections."

The Igad observer mission is composed of participants from its secretariat and member states.

Today, the team will be heading to their deployment areas in order to assess the situation.