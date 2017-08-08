Africa: CAF President Ahmad Meets Burkina Faso President Kabore

CAF President Ahmad on Friday, 4 August 2017 met the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Accompanied by CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Burkinabe Minister of Sports, president of the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF), the CAF President described his visit as a demonstration of his campaign message to work with political authorities when elected to office.

"We cannot develop football without a healthy collaboration with political authorities," he said.

The CAF President said his visit to the landlocked West African country was in response to an invitation from the President of Burkina Faso, to get firsthand information on the status of football in the country and the relationship between Government and football stakeholders.

"Even if we are far away, we see that there is no problem between two entities (Government and Football Associations). We have never been solicited to solve such a problem as in other countries," Ahmad added.

The CAF President arrived in Ouagadougou on Thursday, 3 August 2017, for a three-day visit and was met on arrival at the airport by FBF president, Sita Sangare. During his stay, he is expected to grace the final of the Burkina Faso Women's Cup later on Friday.

He departs Ouagadougou on Sunday for Addis Ababa, where he is due to hold similar talks with Ethiopia President Mulatu Teshome.