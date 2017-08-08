Africa: CAF President Ahmad Visits Burkina Faso

CAF President Ahmad was on Thursday, 3 August 2017, greeted to a rapturous welcome upon arrival at the Ouagadougou International Airport for a three-day visit.

He was met on arrival by Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) president, Sita Sangare, Representatives of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and a section of the National Union of Etalons Supporters (UNSE).

"I am here to honour an invitation from the President of Burkina Faso. I would like to thank him, and the president of the Burkinabe Football Federation. It's a working visit. I was elected on the basis of a program of which I clearly said we cannot develop African football without the support of political authorities. The Head of State of Burkina Faso responded to this call that we launched. I am also here to grace the final of the Faso Cup," CAF President Ahmad declared moments upon arrival.

He is accompanied by CAF 1st Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

On Friday (4 August 2017), he is expected to hold talks with Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore at the Presidential Palace followed by a working session with the FBF Executive Committee at the Federation's headquarters. Later in the evening, he will grace the final of the Women's Coupe du Faso.

On Saturday (5 August 2017), the CAF President will be the guest of His Majesty Mogho Naba Baongo II, Emperor of the Mossi Kingdom before gracing the final of the Coupe du Faso between Etoile Filante and US des Forces Armées at the national stadium in Ouagadougou.

www.fbf-bf.com