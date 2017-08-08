Uganda: Bugisu Leaders, Residents Accuse UWA of Extortion

Mbale — Leaders and residents of Bugisu sub-region want the government to halt the re-demarcation of Mt Elgon National Park arguing that the exercise is marred by extortion and harassment.

The Mt Elgon conservation area manager, Mr Fred Kiiza, however refutes charges.

"People will come up with all sorts of accusations. Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is not harassing people," says Mr Kiiza.

UWA's response notwithstanding, many of the people living near the park say the exercise is intended to evict them from their land.

According to one account, the government had in 1993 allowed the residents to settle on and farm part of what was the national park land.

The government now says it is reopening the boundaries of the park to end long standing conflicts between UWA and the local people.

It is against this background that many leaders and residents in Elgon sub-region have petitioned the government.

Mr Jimmy Wambi, a resident of Wanale Sub-county in Mbale District, says by the time UWA gazetted the area as a national park in 1993, many local people were living on the land.

"For us we want our land. We do not want to hear of [the] so-called demarcation because the surveyors are biased," Mr Wambi says.

The Manjiya County Member of Parliament, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, says though they had stopped the re-demarcation, UWA is still doing it.

"After getting a number of reports that the officials who are carrying out the exercise are extorting money from the residents and harassing them, we decided to stop them. But stubbornly, they are still going on to put up pillars," says Mr Nambeshe.

However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Lands, Mr Dennis Obbo, dismisses claims that the demarcation was stopped.

"The exercise was not stopped. It is still going on," Mr Obbo says.

Mr Obbo says in June they held a meeting that was attended by many MPs from Elgon and Sebei sub-regions to discuss the matter.

"In that meeting, the MPs claimed they were left out during sensitisation of the community before the exercise started. We resolved that the exercise should not affect the livelihood of people," he adds.

According to Mr Nambeshe, many of the schools and government health centres have been affected by the re-demarcation.

He wants government to compensate residents who are affected in the ongoing reopening of the boundary.

"Government should not hoodwink residents. They (residents) should be duly compensated by the government that wants to evict them," he says.

"Some of these residents have stayed on their land for years and years," he adds.

Manafwa District LC5 chairperson, John Musila, accuses police and army of shooting to death a resident during the reopening of the boundary in Mukoto Sub-county.

Mr Musila identified the deceased as Job Wangutusi, 28.

He says Wangutusi was shot at by enforcers at Makutano Trading Centre.

"He was shot on the stomach and died on spot in the trading centre. Security officials are using [disproportional] force in this exercise. It is unfair to use excessive force on civilians," Mr Musila says.

Mr Kiiza confirms the death claiming the deceased was shot after the community attacked the surveyors.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Sowedi Manshur, adds that three persons were injured during the re-demarcation.

Mr Wangutusi says they are swamped with reports about boundary conflicts, which call for prompt intervention by government.

The Sironko District LC5 chairperson, Herbert Mulekwa and the Sironko Resident District Commissioner, Moses Wamoto Kigai, say government is not evicting people.

"[The] government has a policy to settle them [affected residents]... residents and UWA are affected. It's not true that only residents are affected in this exercise," says Mr Mulekwa.

The Bududa District LCV chairperson, Wilson Watira, says government must consider the affected residents.

"Since the exercise started, I have received complaints from residents. We have compiled the list of all the affected residents and we are going to submit it to the ministry of Lands and UWA for assistance," says Mr Watira.

Reports from National Environment Management Authority indicate that landslides may occur again on the Mt Elgon slopes because people have encroached on the forest cover.