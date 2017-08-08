Uganda: Councillors Block Land Giveaway

Kitgum — Kitgum District council has reached a consensus to uphold the Orom Sub-county council resolution, stopping the giveaway of part of the land in the wilderness of Lipan to the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

The UPDF intend to establish a military base on the land to abate armed attacks by suspected armed South Sudanese bandits who have been allegedly terrorising and looting livestock from area residents.

However, during a heated council meeting last week, a section of the district councillors expressed mixed feelings over the impending plans by the local community members to give away part of the land in Lipan to the Army.

The Orom Sub-county councillor, Mr Abraham Aturu Darabim, who tabled the motion, said the land in question is being used by the local populace for economic purposes.

Mr Aturu noted that the land was being acquired through illegal means.

He added argued that Orom Sub-county council had already resolved on gazetting areas for army detachment but not an army barracks which is presumed to consume large chunks of land.

"The move is an ulterior motive to grab large chunks of land yet Orom has already offered land to facilitate numerous government projects which include a prison farm, numerous army detachments and the border market which all have components of security," Mr Aturu said.

But the Kitgum District chairperson Jackson Omona reasoned that the land giveaway was in the interest of the local populace who have constantly complained over the numerous attacks by armed South Sudan cattle rustlers.

Mr Omona said armed South Sudanese have always been terrorising the local people adding that in some instances, the attacks have led to loss of human lives, while hundreds of livestock and foodstuffs have also been looted. The district speaker, Mr Simon Peter Loum, however, ruled that council should support Orom Sub-county council resolution of creating more detachments but not a military brigade.

The UPDF 5th Division commander, Brig Michael Kabango, highlighted the importance of establishing the military base in the vicinity saying it will also lead to setting up of social amenities such as a hospital, roads, and schools that will serve both the Army and the surrounding community.