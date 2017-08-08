Kenyans Take to Social Media to Describe Their Voting Experience

Nairobi — Kenyans across the political divide have taken to social media to describe their voting experience in Tuesday's General Election.

Users uploaded photos of themselves queuing, while others shared photos of their inked fingers as proof they had exercised their democratic right.

Others took to social media to encourage their friends and followers to go out and vote.

"The lines might be long, the morning very chilly and the waiting tiring but my country counts on me, the future is too important and five years is too long to wait for another chance. I must be heard and so should you," Facebook user Charles GQ Chalo wrote.

Some used social media to encourage their friends and followers to take the outcome of the election peacefully.

"As a NASA supporter, I do also have an opinion that Uhuru Kenyatta can as well retain the seat... he has really campaigned hard... a win for him is possible. To the Jubilee supporters, Raila can win too, he has done a wonderful campaign," Facebook User Wabuyi Denis wrote.

Political candidates were not been left behind.

Starehe Parliamentary seat hopeful Boniface Mwangi shared photos of himself accompanied by his family as he cast his vote.

"We voted!" Mwangi wrote on his Facebook account which has close to 300,000 followers.

Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate Martha Karua also used her Facebook platform to share her voting experience, "Let's peacefully and with the burden of duty to country, exercise our right to vote. I did exactly that at 6am this morning at Mugumo Polling Station."

Voters are shared photos of politicians who they stumbled upon in their respective polling stations. For instance, a voter of St Mary's School Nairobi shared a photo of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who was queuing, waiting to vote.

Trending hashtags included #KenyaDecides, #ElectionsKE and iVotedKe.

Voting started as early as 6am in majority of stations around the country with voters starting to troop in as early as 1am under tight security.

Public figures were also quick to use social media to encourage Kenyans to go out and vote.

Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Footballer Victor Wanyama took to his Twitter account to urge Kenyans to get their voices heard by casting their votes.