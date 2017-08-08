Uganda: Heavy Rains Kill Three Children in Kasese

Three children have died and a fourth is in critical condition after running water from a heavy downpour entered the house they were in, in Kinyaminyoku cell, commonly known as 'Temangalo' in Nyakabingo ward Central division of Kasese Municipality.

The Kyaminyoku local council chairperson, Mr Hamada Ngima confirmed the incident saying that the trio died on spot while the fourth one was rushed to St. Paul Health Centre IV in critical condition.

"It was a terrible incident and the first of its kind in the area. We have never seen water pass our area but we were surprised to see it collected in one place before it splashed into the house," Mr Ngima said.

He noted that there was not much water in the nearby stream and was shocked to see the destruction caused in the area.

"The house where the children and their mother ran into was razed by boulders. The children ran into one of the rooms while their mother ran into the next one but the woman was not hurt," the local council chairperson stated.

He identified the dead children as Elvin Muhindo, three; Neorine Nziabake, seven; and Godwin Bwambale, four. The one who is admitted was not yet identified.

Mr Ngima revealed that Elvin Muhindo was a son to Geoffrey Masereka from Buyitho village Kyarumba Sub-county while the two others were children to Remigio Mukundi of Kyamukoka village Rukooki Sub-county.

Mr Wilson Kiiza, the chairperson Katadoba cell who was found at the scene described the incident as a nasty one.

"We need to identify what exactly went wrong. We are told that even the child who was rushed to St. Paul's Health Centre IV, has been referred to Mbarara but the condition is worrying," Mr. Kiiza said

Police rushed to the scene, recovered the dead bodies and took them to Kasese Municipality Health Centre III Mortuary and by 7pm, all were claimed by their relatives for burial.

The road to Mbarara from Kasese town, near Kasese Cobalt Company [ KCCL] was cut off for close to an hour following the downpour.

Eric Kaswa, the paternal uncle of one of the deceased children told this reporter at the scene that the water came from Nyamisule village in Mahango Sub-county, one of the mountainous areas in the district.

Leaders think that many more people could be dead since the water came from other areas where a lot of destruction has been registered saying that the real picture will be known tomorrow.