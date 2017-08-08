Uganda: Stray Buffalo Kills Child, Injures Father

Buliisa — A five-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a buffalo.

The beast strayed from Murchison Falls National Park in Buliisa District, on Monday, and found the helpless little Mercy Oyomrwoth playing metres away from her mother who was cultivating in the family garden, in Kampala B Village, Biiso Sub-county in Buliisa District.

The toddler died while being taken to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital by her father.

The buffalo also wounded her father- Mr Jamoni Amita Anichan, who rushed from home to the garden to rescue the child that had been abandoned by the fleeing mother.

Mr Anichan instinctively rushed to rescue the girl after her mother, who was yelling rushed home to alert him about the attack.

"My wife ran towards me at home sounding an alarm. She told me that the buffalo was killing our child. This forced me to rush to the garden to rescue her. I reached the scene and realised that it had hit and wounded her. The face was swollen and bleeding," Mr Anichan said.

He said: "On seeing me, the buffalo attacked and hit my right hand but I managed to grab the child and rushed to the nearby health facility before being referred to Hoima. But she breathed her last on the way."

Mr Anichan is nursing wounds at Hoima Hospital.

The officer in charge of Biiso Police Station in Buliisa District, Mr Geoffrey Muhumuza, advised people living near the national park to be vigilant about stray animals and report to local leaders whenever they cite any.

Biiso Sub-county LC III chairman, Mr Peter Oketch asked UWA to increase vigilance along boundaries that separate Murchison Falls National Park from areas inhabited by people.

"UWA should dig trenches at the park boundary to buttress security outside the game park. The fortification will stop wild animals from crossing to areas inhabited by people," Mr Oketch said.