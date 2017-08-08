7 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Adekunle Gold Drops 'Call On Me'

Urban Highlife artiste Adekunle Gold presents new single and music video to his latest release: 'Call on Me' in East Africa.

The video which was shot in West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles by Dayo Oyelola and Director of Photography as Peter Longno sees Adekunle Gold walking the beautiful streets of LA searching for a mysterious woman, intertwined with beautiful scenes of various mazes and puzzles.

Adekunle Gold is gearing up for the release of his second studio Album 'About 30' which will be released 2018. Following the huge success of his debut media tour in Kenya, Feb 2017, Adekunle Gold went on to impress during his 'One Night Stand' U.K Tour, Aug 2017.

