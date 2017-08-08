8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya's First Lady Waits in Line Like Other Voters to Cast Her Ballot

Photo: Office of the First Lady Kenya/Facebook
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta exercises her democratic right.
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was among the thousands of Kenyans who braved the Tuesday morning chill to cast her vote at the St Mary's School.

Wrapped up in a purple shawl, the First Lady stood in a light drizzle as she waited in line for her turn.

At their Gatundu home, President Uhuru Kenyatta prepared to cast his ballot at the Mutomo Primary School.

St Mary's bears significance for the First family given it is where President Kenyatta went to school and where he met the First Lady's brother who later introduced the two.

On Monday, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to vote and to maintain peace as they do so.

He also rallied the country to remain united regardless of the vote outcome.

Tuesday's vote process kicked off smoothly in most areas but there were some delays witnessed in places such as Donholm where tents and tables were absent.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission however assured that it was aware of the challenges and was working to address them.

