Uganda: NRM Strategists Plan to Kill Land Bill

Calls within the ruling NRM for government to drop the hugely divisive constitutional amendment bill on compulsory acquisition of private land by the state are growing louder, galvanized by the piling bipartisan political pressure around the country.

NRM strategists are worried that the strong resentment for the draft legislation could have a knock-on effect on the proposed but yet-to-be tabled constitutional amendment on the presidential age limit removal.

Sources close to NRM promoters of the removal of Article 102 (b), which caps the upper age for presidential candidates at 75 years, have told The Observer that government may soon drop the land amendment legislation.

"That bill has issues, land is a problem that cuts across and if we insist on having it passed, we may end up losing even this other project [age limit]. We have decided to shelve it such that we can push through [the amendment of Article 102 (b)]," an MP who preferred not to be named said on August 3.

REVIEW

This comes days after Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire told this newspaper last week that government would review the bill.

"We are going to revisit some of the issues in the bill and see how we can improve on them," Otafiire said on Tuesday, August 2, moments after appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee.

Before the committee, Otafiire and the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi had a difficult time making a compelling case for the necessity of the bill for a second time in a row.

"If you are following what is going on in the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, you must have realised that, that bill is going nowhere," the MP said.

Another key promoter of the presidential age limit removal said there's a huge possibility that their group may join forces with opposition MPs to defeat the amendment of Article 26 supposed to allow government take compulsory possession of private land without prior compensation.

"I can assure you that bill is going to fail and the one on age is going to pass," the MP said.

Though none of our sources sits on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee, they claimed that at the expiry of the 45 days, which the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga gave the committee to scrutinise the bill, the committee will write a report suggesting that the existing land laws are sufficient to deal with issues of delays of national projects, which the government-pushed draft legislation seeks to cure.

Compensation disputes between government and landowners are blamed for the delay in the implementation of government infrastructural projects.

MINISTERS, MPs CLASH

Meanwhile, two ministers of state and two MPs at the weekend clashed at an ordination ceremony for Catholic priests in the western district of Rubanda.

Ministers David Bahati (Planning) and Chris Baryomunsi (Housing) clashed with Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo and Ndorwa East MP and Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba at Kakoore Catholic parish church in Rubanda district where Bishop Callistus Rubaramira was ordaining two priests.

Invited to speak, Niwagaba spoke against the land bill. To wild applause from both the clergy and the lay Christians at the event, Niwagaba said the bill must be resisted by all Ugandans.

"I told the congregation about the dangers of the bill on land and pointed out to them the implications of having such an amendment, and also why we should not scrap the age limit," Niwagaba said on Thursday, August 3.

Niwagaba then invited Ssekikubo who said that much as it is wrong to amend Article 26, it is evil for the president to think of amending Article 102 (b) to remove the age limit.

Baryomunsi accused the harsh critics of land amendment bill of politicizing the issue. Baryomunsi, who before his ministerial appointment, worked closely with Niwagaba and Ssekikubo who later were infamously branded as the "rebel NRM MPs," said his former colleagues had misunderstood the amendment due to politics.

He urged them to stop presenting the two issues as one and the same. Speaking as chief guest, Bahati avoided talking directly about the proposed amendments but asked the congregation whether they would support Museveni again.

"I asked how many will support President Museveni again and everyone raised their hands. That was testimony that the people of Rubanda support President Museveni and the NRM wholeheartedly," Bahati told The Observer on August 3.