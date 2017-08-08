Gambia: Diaspora Gambians Support Disaster Victims At Home

As part of their contribution and support to their native communities' back home, the Jarra UK and Bureng USA Associations have responded to the disaster affected communities in Jarra West District, with building materials and cash amounts of D120, 000 and D80,000 respectively.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at Mansakonko Area Council in Soma, Mr. Lamin Saidy, the Regional Disaster Coordinator of Lower River Region said a total of 93 households of 942 people were affected within Jarra West District, as a result of the recent heavy windstorm and flash flood. He said the affected families have suffered from partial to total damages to their buildings, whilst in some areas, roofs were blown off causing the displacement of residents. The Regional Disaster Coordinator thanked the two associations on behalf of the National Disaster Management Agency Office, for the swift response to the plight of their own people.

The Coordinator Jarra UK Association, Mr. Ansumana Kinteh, said the assistance is from the natives of Jarra living in the UK and USA, as part of their national responsibility. He said the support is meant for the affected victims to recover from the disaster that hit their communities. Mr. Kinteh mentioned that the association which was formed few years ago, has the aim of contributing their quota to the socio-economic enhancement of the people of Jarra in diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, and cultural promotion amongst others. He cited the numerous assistance their association offered to the people, ranging from the provision of medical items to Soma District Hospital and the construction of a standard Science Lab at Soma Senior Secondary School. He stated that plans are in place to offer scholarship to the best deserving science student to higher learning institutions.

Momodou Ceesay, the Regional Physical Planning Officer who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council, said the council is fully aware of the activities carried out by the UK Jarra Association within Jarra. He said the donated items and cash amounts will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the disaster victims, especially at this trying time. Mr. Ceesay expressed the council's readiness to partner with the association while urging them to keep up the momentum.

The District Chief of Jarra West Alh. Yayha Jarjusey, said the UK Jarra Association's support to disaster victims in Jarra is very timely as the victims have lost most of their valuables which include food items and shelter. The support he said, will in no small measure help the beneficiaries to forge ahead with their normal activities. Chief Jarjusey said the association has brought a lot of development to the people of Jarra in the areas of Health, Education and social development and this cannot go unnoticed. He went on to advice the beneficiaries to utilize the donated items for the intended purpose.

Naba Fofana of Sankwia on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the UK Jarra and Bureng USA Associations for the support; that they have put smiles on their faces in their time of despair. She also thanked the Regional Disaster Management Committee and the Office of the Governor, for their responsiveness and support.

Other speakers at the ceremony were Mr. Momodou Sanneh, the Regional Red Cross Branch Officer, Oustas Kalilu SaidyKhan of Kani Kunda and Mr. Momodou Lamin Fofana of Sankwia.