4 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Foroyaa Will Honour Its Constitutional Responsibility

The Constitution has given the media the responsibility to hold the government accountable to the people. It states in section 207 subsection (3) that, "The press and other information media shall at all times, befree to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of thisConstitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

Hence to fail to scrutinise the policies and activities would tantamount to failing in our constitutional responsibility.

A lot of projects money is flowing in and Foroyaa will engage in social auditing. All projects that involve services to the people will be examined to know how much is involved and what should go where and for what purpose. Foroyaa will then find out what prevails on the ground and then take the concerns of the beneficiaries to the relevant ministry or authority.

