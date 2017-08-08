Kenya: Why I Slept At the Polling Station - Starehe Voter

Nairobi — We meet Bonke Samuel, a young man from Starehe constituency, who came to the Moi Avenue polling station at 1am.

Samuel who spoke to Capital FM News after he cast his vote at about 6.30am said he came early to make sure that he votes for the candidates he feels will work for the people of Starehe and go home to proceed with other engagements.

"I came here at around 1am; the reason being in the last elections, I came at 5am and I got to cast my vote at 1pm. I also wanted to make sure I exercise my right as a citizen because I believe the leaders I have chosen will better the lives of the Starehe people," said Samuel.

Even though the weather was quite chilly, he wasn't moved an inch but was determined to make his vote count.

He expressed satisfaction with the process saying that he had no doubt that the election would be transparent.

Samuel as well as other citizens who had been anxiously waiting for Tuesday's elections, appreciated the fact that security was sufficient and the process kicked off as expected with no hitches.

"It was very cold but I was prepared. I appreciate the fact that the process started on time and I have managed to vote now I will just go home and wait for the results," added Samuel.

He was among many city dwellers whose anxiety couldn't let them sleep before exercising this right.

The calm and tolerance displayed at the polling station was a true sign that Kenyans were prepared and had confidence with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.