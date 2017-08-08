4 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Chad Discuss Exporting Goods, Establishing Trade Fairs

Khartoum — Sudan and Chad have discussed the possibility of exporting Sudanese goods to the Chadian market and establishing exhibitions in Chad, they also emphasized the importance of the transit trade from Port Sudan to Chad.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Trade, Al-Sadig Mohamed Ali, during his meeting with the visiting delegation of the Chadian Chamber of Commerce, indicated the Sudan's readiness to provide all facilities for dealing with the obstacles hinder the flow of trade between Port Sudan and Chad.

The visiting Delegation of the Chadian Chamber of Commerce, and the members of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council considered their visit to Sudan successful, in terms of their identification to the great potentials and products of the Sudan that have high demand in the Chadian market.

The delegation promised to arrange with the Chamber of Commerce in Chad to promote Sudanese goods and establish relations and partnership with the Sudanese private sector in the coming phase.

