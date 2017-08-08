Kenya: Martha Karua, Gladys Shollei Cast Votes and Urge Peace

Nairobi — Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate Martha Karua cast her vote at the Mugumo Primary School polling centre in Gichugu early Tuesday and called on Kenyans to observe peace during the elections.

Speaking at the polling centre, Karua urged voters to cast their ballots and go home and await the results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"We are going to take it easy because we have people out. We have our agents and we will take it easy. We will be monitoring it from our command centre," she stated.

Gladys Shollei who is gunning for the Woman Representative position in Uasin Gishu County also cast her vote early with a call for peace to be maintained during the exercise.

She expressed satisfaction at the voting process describing it as efficient and fast.

"It is finally here, I was looking forward to it and we put in every effort. Now we hope that it pays off and I am confident that I will be the next Woman Representative of Uasin Gishu," she stated.

Winnie Odinga who is the daughter of NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga also cast her vote in Kibera and expressed confidence that everything will go as planned.

"I am voting with my dad, I am voting for myself. It is my duty regardless. I have cast my vote and it is my duty to guard my vote. I am confident that Raila Odinga is going to win this election," she stated.

Polls opened on time in most polling stations in Kenya's high stakes election, with voters having started streaming to polling stations as early as 1am.

At the Moi Avenue Primary School polling station in Nairobi, voting started shortly after 6am with no hitches reported.

In Uasin Gishu at Kapsoya within Eldoret, many expressed confidence that the voting process will be peaceful.

Meanwhile, long queues formed as early as 3am in Meru County with enthusiastic locals hoping to cast their votes and make their voices heard.

Majority of voters say they're eager to vote for their respective leaders and proceed home to wait for the outcome.

Others told Capital FM News that they wanted to cast their votes early and proceed on with their economic activities.

The weather was chilly in Meru but voters vowed to stay put until they cast their votes.