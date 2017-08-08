Somalia: Citizens Outraged Over Appointment of Sacked PS Yahay By PM Kheyre

Radio Dalsan can report that relations between the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs and that of the Office of the Prime Minister is at its lowest following the Thursday appointment of sacked Permanent Secretary Yahya Ali Ibrahim as an advisor.

Somalis on the social media were quick to be heard expressing their disappointment to PM Hussein Kheyre decision to appoint a government official alleged to be corrupt.

Radio Dalsan investigative reporter set out to find out if the allegations of fraud are factual or a witch hunt as the sacked PS claims.

Our reporter is privy to internal communication that point fingers at Yahya's mismanagement of ministerial funds in both the Mohamud and Farmaajo administration.

Yahya oversaw federal affairs and played a major role in the formation of Somalia's newest state Hirshabelle.

A well placed insider at the Ministry claims that Yahya's "corrupt dealings" were clearly manifested in the process of the formation of Hirshabelle.

" He received huge kickbacks and the ministry is aware of it" a high level staff told Radio Dalsan.

"He used his power as PS to Chanel financial resources for his own use. That led to his sacking" the official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

But within a week in to his sacking Yahya was appointed an advisor on federal affairs at the Prime Minister's office a move that was not received well by Ministry of Interior.

"It is no secret that Yahya was in the center of the millions of dollars that exchanged hands to buy MPs votes in the last elections" the official claimed.

Yahya is said to have been a close ally of former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He is also a member of the Damal Jadiid group.

Somalis continue to pressurise PM Kheyre to reverse Yahya's appointment.

"The guy who was sacked for theft is now awarded with another position. What an insult and ridiculousness. Shame. Shame" social commentator Abdihakim Ainte tweeted.

Yahya is said to be a close relative of PM Kheyre.

Ironically the Farmaajo administration administration campaigned on a zero tolerance to corruption pledge and in the last seven months both the President and Prime Minister have been preaching the need for making Somalia fraud free.