5 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Government Says It Is Processing Tanzanian Refugees' Repatriation

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

The Ministry of interior in Burundi says they are processing the repatriation of refugees from the Nduta camp in Tanzania. This reaction comes after refugees staged a protest in front of UN refugee Agency's offices in Nduta, Tanzania on Monday. They wanted to be repatriated to Burundi immediately and are angered by delays.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of interior in Burundi, Therence Ntahiraja, says they are collaborating with UN Refugee Agency and Tanzania to facilitate the refugees' return "We are proceeding with their repatriation. There is a meeting scheduled very soon this August with the UN refugee agency and the host country, Tanzania ... All is under control."

The ministry of interior said that it is to refugees' advantage to be repatriated legally. "There is a process that has to take place, we are proceeding with it. They have to be patient and understand that it is to their advantage to come legally. If they come illegally, it will be difficult for them to resettle," Ntahiraja said.

This Burundian refugee protest occurred three weeks after Burundian President appealed to the refugees to return to their own country, during his visit to Tanzania.

