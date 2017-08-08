MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube was the darling of thousands of opposition supporters gathered at the MDC Alliance signing ceremony at the Zimbabwe grounds Saturday.

Ncube got a standing ovation when he apologised for the split that took place in 2005 after a misunderstanding over the MDC's participation in the senatorial elections.

He is one of the founders members of the original MDC formed in 1999. In 2005, the party split into two with the other group led by Morgan Tsvangirai and the other by Arthur Mutambara. Ncube was to take over from Mutambara while Tendai Biti was to lead another split in 2014.

Now the leader of the People's Democratic Party, Biti also admitted that the splits had deprived the citizen their freedom from Mugabe's rule.

"Today is a historic day, a day for the beginning of the march for the final lap," Ncube said.

"But by signing this agreement today, we are committing and recommitting ourselves; those of you who were there in 1999 when we agreed on the Working People's Agenda for Change, will understand."

He added, "We are going back to those priorities. ZCTU leadership said they will write the Manifesto for us and we adopted it."

But Ncube said the founding fathers of the MDC diverted from that Agenda for Change.

"We made mistakes along the way and we must admit before you today and say we are sorry for those mistakes," said Ncube to a round of applause.

"We are here today to correct those mistakes. We have defeated Mugabe before and we are going to defeat him again next year."

"We are saying to President Morgan Tsvangirai let us finish what we are starting. Lead us."

Apart from known MDC leaders Tsvangirai, Biti and Ncube, other political party leaders who also signed a coalition to form the MDC Alliance are Zanu Ndonga, Transform Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe People First.