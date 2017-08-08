8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Meru Voters Happy With Efficient Biometric System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Meru — Voting got underway in Meru County early Tuesday with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission polling clerk's using the integrated Electoral machines to identify voters.

Those who cast voted said the technology was effective and seamless.

"This is faster than before," John Kiguta told Capital FM News.

Another added: "Even with the thousands of people voting, the exercise may end early. "

Voting kicked off at 6am in majority of polling centres.

Security has been heightened in the entire county as residents continue to cast their votes.

Armed security officers from various agencies were deployed strategically within Meru Town and across all the nine constituencies.

Each polling centre has two armed police officers manning them and according to locals who spoke to Capital FM News, they are optimistic there will be no incident likely to cause violence.

"We are happy with the presence of police officers," they said.

The government has deployed an 180,000 strong security team across all parts of the country to ensure sanity prevails during and after the polls.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his rival Raila Odinga, former US President Barack Obama, local and international observers have urged Kenyans to observe peace while security agencies have been challenged to enforce the law without infringing on the rights of the people.

Kenya

Voters Injured in Stampede #ElectionKE2017

A number of people were Tuesday morning injured and taken to hospital after they were trampled upon in a stampede at Moi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.