Kenya: Nairobi CBD Streets Deserted as Voters Troop to Polling Centres

Nairobi — The usually busy streets of Nairobi remained deserted with shops closed as Kenyans go to the polls.

Most of the city dwellers couldn't hold their anxiety as they awaited the big day on Tuesday to make their voices heard through the ballot.

Nairobi County is known to be a hub for many businesses and a lot of activities take place as it hosts people from all walks of life.

On a normal day the city is usually crowded with matatus making all manners of illegal manoeuvres.

On Tuesday the case was very different as the city lay calm with very minimal activities ongoing and almost all businesses closed.

This was a sign that Kenyans were determined to make their votes count by leaving their busy schedules to go and exercise their democratic right of choosing leaders they believe will make a difference.