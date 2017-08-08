8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi CBD Streets Deserted as Voters Troop to Polling Centres

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The usually busy streets of Nairobi remained deserted with shops closed as Kenyans go to the polls.

Most of the city dwellers couldn't hold their anxiety as they awaited the big day on Tuesday to make their voices heard through the ballot.

Nairobi County is known to be a hub for many businesses and a lot of activities take place as it hosts people from all walks of life.

On a normal day the city is usually crowded with matatus making all manners of illegal manoeuvres.

On Tuesday the case was very different as the city lay calm with very minimal activities ongoing and almost all businesses closed.

This was a sign that Kenyans were determined to make their votes count by leaving their busy schedules to go and exercise their democratic right of choosing leaders they believe will make a difference.

Kenya

Voters Injured in Stampede #ElectionKE2017

A number of people were Tuesday morning injured and taken to hospital after they were trampled upon in a stampede at Moi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.