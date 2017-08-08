Rwanda: Giants of Africa Camp Begins at Amahoro Stadium

The African tour of Giants of Africa youth basketball kicked off on Monday with the first camp in Kigali at Amahoro Indoor Stadium. The Renowned grassroots basketball programme was launched in Rwanda in 2015.

Running from August 7-9 in Kigali, the three-day programme will take place in five other African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Founded in 2003, Giants of Africa is a non-profit organisation initiated by Toronto Raptors president, Masia Ujiri, to make a difference for kids in Africa using basketball as a tool.

The organisation's mission is to use the game of basketball to educate and enrich the lives of the African youth by providing quality facilities, coaching and instruction.

The Giants of Africa team arrived in Rwanda on Sunday evening. The camp will benefit a total 50 young basketball talented boys and girls selected from different parts of the country.

After concluding the camp in Kigali, Giants of Africa will connect to Kampala, Uganda where they will conduct a similar camp on August 10-12 before going to Kenya on August 13-15.

The skills sessions given by Giants of Africa are tailored to develop aspiring basketball athletes both on and off the court.