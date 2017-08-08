Cameroon: North West - Governor Urges SDOs to Redouble Efforts

Wum — A new chapter with new administrators to chart the way forward for the North West region was the subject when the Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique went commissioning new SDOs in Menchum, Boyo, Ngoketunjia, Bui and Donga Mantung Divisions recently. In effect, five of the seven Divisions of the region have new administrators. Commissioning them in respective Divisional capitals, the Governor urged them to work for the effective resumption of schools and give the region a chance in peace. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique stressed the need for the administrators to preach and follow up the respect of republican values. The Governor urged the administrators to stand by the law in the discharge of command duties and avoid being taken hostage by any individual or groups. Discourage violence, petition writing, improve on the livelihood of the population and ensure proximity administration featured prominently among prescriptions by the Governor. They were inspired to take initiatives, be available, and be level headed, patient and tactful in handling inter-tribal disputes which are common in the region. He urged them to find speedy solutions to land disputes plaguing their various Divisions and follow up Public investment projects as the gateway to ensure development and poverty alleviation. The new SDOs were charged to make security of people and property a priority, follow up and ensure that civil servants effectively serve the populations of the region. He also urged the population to stand by republican institutions, support their new administrators because they are around for nation building. It was on the strength of Presidential Decree of July 3rd, 2017 that Emvoutou Bita Bernard Williams was commissioned the new SDO of Ngoketujia, Kegne Fidel, SDO of Boyo, Kamga Charles, SDO of Menchum, Mooh Simon Emile in Bui and Nkwenti Simon Ndoh in Donga Mantung Division.