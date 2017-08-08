5 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: The Minister of Tourism Stresses Importance of Enhancing Cooperation With France in the Field of Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kartoum — Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Mohamed Mustapha Abu Zeid stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with France in the field of tourism, especially in the field of archeology, as well as cooperation with all countries of interest in this connection.

This came during a meeting held, Saturday, with the French Ambassador to Khartoum, Madame Emanuel Plattmann, who welcomed the continuation of cooperation to improve Sudan's image abroad concerning its safe environment and huge tourism advantages reflected in their positive vision of the Sudanese heritage and culture through their presence as cultural missions in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism praised the great efforts made by the French government to highlight and promote Sudan's cultural civilization by sponsoring and preparing for the Nubian Studies Conference by the Louvre Museum and the Sorbonne University scheduled for next year in Paris, confirming the strong relations between the two countries.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.