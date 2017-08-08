Sudan: The Minister of Tourism Stresses Importance of Enhancing Cooperation With France in the Field of Tourism

Kartoum — Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Mohamed Mustapha Abu Zeid stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with France in the field of tourism, especially in the field of archeology, as well as cooperation with all countries of interest in this connection.

This came during a meeting held, Saturday, with the French Ambassador to Khartoum, Madame Emanuel Plattmann, who welcomed the continuation of cooperation to improve Sudan's image abroad concerning its safe environment and huge tourism advantages reflected in their positive vision of the Sudanese heritage and culture through their presence as cultural missions in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism praised the great efforts made by the French government to highlight and promote Sudan's cultural civilization by sponsoring and preparing for the Nubian Studies Conference by the Louvre Museum and the Sorbonne University scheduled for next year in Paris, confirming the strong relations between the two countries.