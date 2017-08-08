5 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Activities of State's Media Forum to Begin Sunday

Khartoum — The activities of the States' Media Forum which includes Ministers of Information and the Directors of the states' Media Corporations, will kick off, tomorrow, Sunday, at the Higher Military Academy, Omdurman under the motto 'towards national Comprehensive Information Message' .

The two days-forum forum which is sponsored by the First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh.

The forum comes in the context of the celebrations of the Information National Day and the Stat Reform Program as well as the implementation of the 2ndConference on Information Issues.

The activities includes presentation a number of work papers prepared by the concerned experts tackling the states's information issues such as the legal and constitutional issues, the elation with the center and issues pertinent to the state's radio and TV channels.

The conclusion session will be addressed by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed.

