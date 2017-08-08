5 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Woman Network for Unity, Peace and Reconstruction Condemns the Attack On Female Teachers in White Nile

Khartoum — The Women's Network for Unity, Peace and Reconstruction has strongly condemned the attack on Sudanese woman teachers at a refugee camp in the White Nile State.

The network, in statement it issued, Saturday, expressed anger and displeasure of its members and condemned this vicious and inhuman crime.

The statement called for the immediate prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators.

The statement, further called for reconsideration of the policies dealing with refugees and controlling the foreign presence in the country.

